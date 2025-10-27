Bengaluru: Four arrested for smuggling sandalwood worth Rs 1.12 crore

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Four members of an inter-state gang were arrested here for allegedly transporting sandalwood logs worth Rs 1.12 crore illegally, police said on Monday.

With their arrest, police said they seized 750 kg of sandalwood.

The accused were identified as Abdul Kalam (47), Rama Bhopal (40), Sheikh Sharukh (31), and Paramesh (30) — all residents of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, officers rushed to the Siddapur area around midnight on October 16, where a Mahindra XUV with a Delhi registration number and a Mahindra Bolero with an Andhra Pradesh registration were found parked suspiciously near a hotel.

Four men were detained from the vehicles, and during inspection, sacks filled with decayed onions were found, a senior police officer said.

"On further examination, sandalwood logs were discovered hidden inside the sacks," the officer added.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had brought the sandalwood logs for illegal sale," he said.

A case has been registered at the Siddapur police station under relevant sections of the Forest Act, and further investigation is underway.