Bengaluru: Four arrested in house theft case involving Rs 1.03 cr

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery, silver articles and cash worth Rs 1.03 crore from a house here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a villa located on Hesaraghatta Main Road in Vaderahalli, they said.

According to police, the house owner filed a complaint at Vidyaranyapura police station stating that on December 23, he, along with his family, car driver and domestic help, had gone to Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.

When the family returned home on December 30, they found that unknown persons had stolen gold jewellery, silver articles and cash kept in a bedroom almirah, police said.

During the investigation, police examined the case from multiple angles and, based on credible information from informants, apprehended two suspects near the Hosadurga bus stand in Chitradurga district on January 3, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the two accused confessed to the theft, the officer said.

They further disclosed that two of their associates—who were employed as the car driver and domestic help at the complainant’s house—had provided them with the rear door key and instructed them to carry out the theft, police said.

Subsequently, on January 4, the car driver and the domestic help working at the complainant’s house were also arrested, they added.

"During sustained interrogation in police custody, the four accused revealed that the stolen gold jewellery and silver articles had been kept at the house of one of the accused in Doddaballapura, while the stolen cash was shared among all four," the officer said.

Police said 550 grams of gold jewellery, four kg of silver articles, Rs 24 lakh in cash and a two-wheeler were recovered from the accused. The total value of the seized property was estimated at Rs 1.03 crore.

In another incident reported within the Sadashivanagar police station limits on December 31, a domestic help and her husband were arrested for theft from their employer’s house.

With their arrest, stolen articles, including gold ornaments and silver items worth Rs 1.37 crore, were recovered, police added.