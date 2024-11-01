Bengaluru gets food security boost with subsidised grains

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI) With the aim of easing the price rise challenge, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and National Co-operative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) have started distribution of essential food grains in Bengaluru at an affordable price.

In a press statement issued by NCCF on Friday, it was mentioned that these products are made available in Phase 2 of Bharath products.

Under the initiative, high quality essential grains are made available at an affordable rate for Bengaluru residents.

Bharath rice is being sold at Rs 34, while the Bharath wheat flour Rs 30, Bharath Chana Dal Rs 70 and Bharath Moong Dal is being sold at just Rs 107. The market rate for the same products are rice Rs 55-60, atta Rs 45-50, dal Rs 90-100 and moong dal Rs 120-130.

This scheme was launched in Bengaluru on October 30, as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Umion Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya and B L Verma.

According to Joshi, the idea behind this scheme is ensuring that people will get quality grains at an affordable rate.

"It reflects our commitment towards the welfare of the people," he added. PTI JR KH