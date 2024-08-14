Bengaluru HC declines to stay single-judge order on aggregator service charges

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) A two-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru has declined to stay the order of a single-judge bench, which had upheld the state government's mandate limiting service charges for auto-rickshaw rides booked through platforms like Ola, Uber and Rapido to just five per cent.

The appeal against the single-judge's decision was heard by Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Arvind.

The division bench on Tuesday decided not to issue an interim injunction and deferred the final hearing to August 29.

However, the bench did grant a stay on the directive for the Registrar (Judicial) to forward a copy of the single-judge's order to the Chairman of the Competition Commission of India. PTI CORR GMS GMS ANE