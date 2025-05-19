Bengaluru hospital to cofound Urolift Centre of Education for South Asia

Bengaluru, May 19 (PTI) Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday with Teleflex Incorporated, a global provider of medical technologies, to create UroLift Center of Education for South Asia in India.

The UroLift System uses a minimally invasive approach to treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), stated a press release issued by Fortis Hospitals on Monday. Typically, no catheter is required after the treatment, according to Fortis Hospitals.

BPH is a common condition marked by urinary symptoms that can cause loss of productivity, depression, interrupted sleep, and decreased quality of life, added the press release.

"Our collaboration with Fortis Hospitals will empower medical professionals with advanced knowledge and hands-on training, ultimately improving patient care," said Arun Kaushik, Managing Director, South Asia, Teleflex.

Dr. Mohan Keshavamurthy, Principal Director of Renal Sciences, Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru, said, "Through this collaboration, we are committed to helping Urologists acquire requisite skill to optimise individualised treatment solutions for patients requiring Endoscopic surgical solutions for BPH." These training programs for the UroLift System will be conducted at Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, he added. PTI JR ADB