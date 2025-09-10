Bengaluru: Hostel warden arrested over student ragging, harassment allegations

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) A class 10 student of a private residential school here alleged on Wednesday that he was "sexually harassed and subjected to ragging" by senior students, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred in the school hostel. The boy’s parents filed a complaint at Bannerghatta police station on September 8. In the complaint, the student alleged that the hostel warden "encouraged the ragging and harassment." Allegations have also been made against the school principal, which police said are still under verification.

Following the complaint, the hostel warden was arrested, police added.

The student also alleged that some class 11 and 12 students had "physically assaulted, humiliated, and sexually harassed" him inside the hostel.

"Based on the allegations, we have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the hostel warden. A detailed inquiry is underway," a senior police officer said.