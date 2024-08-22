Bengaluru hosts major international children's film festival SCIFF 2024

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) The 7th edition of the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF), one of India’s largest children’s cinema events, was inaugurated on Thursday in Bengaluru.

The festival is on till August 31.

Formerly known as the International Kids Film Festival (IKFF), SCIFF is curated by Syed Sultan Ahmed, Founder and Chief Learner at LXL Ideas.

“By bringing the world to their schools, we are empowering millions of young minds to dream big, think critically, and become active global citizens,” Ahmed said.

According to him, the overwhelming response to SCIFF underscores the urgent need for innovative educational approaches that foster empathy and creativity.

This year, SCIFF will screen films at Royal Concorde International School, ASC Centre and College, and Sophia High School in Bengaluru.

The inaugural event was held at ASC Centre and College in collaboration with the Army Wives Welfare Association on Thursday. The dignitaries present during the event include Lt Gen B K Repswal (PVSM, AVSM, VSM), Brig Rohit Sethi and Family Welfare Organisation Chairperson Manju Ahlawat.

On Thursday, students watched 'Rasmalai', a poignant story of a daughter's pursuit of sports, challenging her father's doubts and societal norms; 'Shera', which followed a boy’s yearning to see an elusive leopard before leaving his village; and 'Hoofs on Skates', a winter tale emphasising communication and courage.

Meanwhile, parents were treated to their own screenings, featuring 'Best Friends Forever' and 'Try Hard', both exploring themes of independence and ambition.

SCIFF 2024 also organises a filmmaking competition for students, which offers a global platform for young filmmakers.

This year, the festival is supported by the state governments of Rajasthan, Punjab and Assam.

The festival's jury includes Aya Al-Blouchi, Ajyal Film Festival Programmer, Qatar; Pauline Mazenod, head of film acquisition of Windrose, a film distribution company based out of France; Dhimant Vyas, animator and professor at Industrial Design Centre, IIT Powai, Mumbai; Isabelle Morin, author, scenarist, and composer; Nina Sabnani, animator and educator; Sayani Gupta, actor and Pinkey Singh, Principal, Royale Concorde International.