Bengaluru: ICAI to host 5th GCC Summit on Dec 12, 13

Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) The Bengaluru branch of the ICAI will host the 5th edition of the GCC Summit 2025 on December 12 and 13.

Organised to promote India as a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) under the Directorate for International Trade & Services (DITS) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the summit is themed 'From Ledgers to Global Leadership–Chartered Accountants Shaping GCCs'.

The event is supported by WOFA 2026 – World Forum of Accountants – as the ecosystem partner.

According to a statement by the Bengaluru branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the first day of the summit will feature expert sessions on the evolution of GCCs from cost centres to innovation hubs, the role of GCCs in redefining global business, and the expanding leadership role of chartered accountants.

The second day, December 13, will focus on emerging areas such as AI, automation, cyber resilience, talent transformation, and leadership pathways in GCCs. PTI AMP SSK