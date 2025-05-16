Bengaluru institute's research program for under-resourced schools extended to 4th year

Bengaluru, May 16 (PTI) A Bengaluru-based institute, recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), announced on Friday that it will be extending its high school scientific research program.

Now in its fourth year, the program will enable under-resourced schools across Karnataka to undertake original research guided by scientists with global academic and postdoctoral experience.

Prayoga Institute of Education Research’s Anveshana has so far supported 50 students across 16 active research projects, who are undertaking original and rigorous research, guided by experienced mentors who have trained at some of the world’s finest research institutions, said a press release issued by the institute.

The program is open for students in Class 9 to Class 12, and is offered free of cost.

“Anveshana has not only deepened my understanding of science but also helped me develop essential life skills like teamwork and creative thinking,” said Pushpavathi, a Class 10 student from Sai Krushna Vidya Mandir, Hosadoddi Village, who became the first girl in her family to complete a research project and publish it in an internationally recognised journal for high school students.

“Instead of just listening to lessons in a classroom, I got to conduct experiments myself and truly take charge of my learning,” added Pushpavathi, whose work focused on using eco-friendly materials and naturally occurring bacteria to clean harmful dye pollutants from wastewater.

“The many publications, posters, awards and recognitions for Anveshana students demonstrate what is possible when capable students are given the right environment, tools, and mentorship to pursue science seriously at a young age,” said Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee of Prayoga.

As part of Anveshana, several students have published their work in reputed international journals such as Elsevier, with contributions associated with institutions like Harvard University and Oxford, he added. PTI JR ROH