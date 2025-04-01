Bengaluru lab offers free NGS biomarker testing for lung cancer patients

Bengaluru, Apr1 (PTI) A Bengaluru-based laboratory, which is part of LuNGS Alliance, launched on Tuesday a free Lung NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) biomarker testing for lung cancer patients in India.

LuNGS Alliance is an initiative by Mumbai-based Cancer Research and Statistic Foundation (CRSF), and is supported by big pharmas AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Roche. The lab partner is 4baseCare.

The TARGT First Solid test by Bengaluru-based 4baseCare offers a comprehensive analysis of 72 commonly mutated genes, identifying actionable biomarkers that enable personalised treatment plans based on a patient's unique genomic profile, said a press release issued by the company.

Hitesh Goswami, CEO and Co-Founder of 4baseCare, said, "This initiative brings us closer to democratising precision medicine and making a real difference in patients' lives." According to him, the cutting-edge test identifies mutations corresponding to approved therapies by FDA and NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network), empowering oncologists to provide tailored, more effective treatments that can significantly improve patient outcomes.

The primary goal of this initiative is to bridge the gap between innovative cancer care and its accessibility.

Dr Kumar Prabhash from CRSF said with zero-cost biomarker testing, LuNGS Alliance ensures that financial constraints do not prevent patients from receiving the most advanced cancer treatment available.

According to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health, lung cancer accounts for an estimated 72,510 new cases and 66,279 deaths annually in India, pointed out the press release.

The high mortality rate highlights the urgent need for personalised treatment approaches over the conventional one-size-fits-all methods, it said, adding that biomarker testing addresses this challenge by offering targeted therapies based on a patient's unique genetic mutations. PTI JR ADB