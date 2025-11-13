Bengaluru: Lokayukta finds overcrowding, poor hygiene at Govt Science College Boys Hostel

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) Lokayukta Justice B S Patil on Thursday found lapses and irregularities, including poor hygiene, overcrowding, and substandard food, during an inspection of the Government Science College Boys Hostel on MG Road here.

The inspection was part of a citywide crackdown by 14 teams constituted by the Lokayukta, comprising judicial and police officers. The teams were instructed to simultaneously conduct raids in 28 hostels across Bengaluru to detect illegalities, officials said.

During the inspection, Justice Patil observed that although the hostel’s sanctioned strength is 275 students, 373 students were being accommodated.

"Rooms meant for four students were being used to house six to seven students, forcing many to sleep on the floor. This overcrowding could adversely affect students’ health," the Lokayukta office said in a statement.

"For 373 students, there were only 38 toilets, which were found to be dirty. The hostel had not maintained the indent and stock registers, apparently to facilitate illegal practices,” it added.

When questioned, the cleaning staff stated that toilets were cleaned only twice a day—morning and evening. Justice Patil directed that cleaning must be carried out at least four times a day henceforth.

He instructed that all officers of the Social Welfare Department be relocated and personally met with students to understand their grievances.

During the interaction, students raised concerns that the quality of food served to them was "substandard".

They said cooking utensils and vessels "were not cleaned properly before use", and overcrowding has made the hostel’s atmosphere "suffocating with poor ventilation." Students also complained that eggs and bananas are not provided to all residents, and around 20 non-students are residing in the hostel illegally, among other issues, it further said.

"The judicial and police officers assigned to the inspection have taken up a detailed investigation. Once their reports are submitted, it is expected that further irregularities may come to light," the statement added.