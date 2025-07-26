Bengaluru: Man allegedly kills two nephews, leaves third critically injured

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) A man suspected to be mentally unstable allegedly bludgeoned his two nephews to death and left a third critically injured at Hebbagodi on the outskirts of the city on Saturday, police said.

The accused, identified as Kasim, a construction labourer, allegedly attacked the children—aged 9, 7, and 5—using a hammer, chisel, and metal rods while their parents were away at work.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Ramesh Banoth, Kasim and his mother lived in the same house as the children's family.

"Between 1.15 pm and 1.30 pm, when no one else was at home, Kasim attacked the children. Two of them died on the spot. The third child has been shifted to the hospital and is in a critical condition," Banoth told reporters here.

"Kasim is giving contradictory reasons—one being that he was not being cared for properly at home. We are verifying his mental condition," he added.

A family friend alleged that Kasim had stuffed cloth into the children’s mouths before 'assaulting' them. "Neighbours, who heard the commotion, knocked on the door, but he refused to open it," Banoth claimed.

The accused had been taken into custody and was being interrogated. PTI GMS GMS SSK