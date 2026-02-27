Bengaluru: Man arrested in jewellery theft case, gold chains worth Rs 33.50 lakh recovered

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly cheating a city-based jewellery shop owner by misusing his employer’s name and fraudulently collecting seven gold chains worth Rs 33.50 lakh, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when jewellery shop owner filed a complaint with the Bharathinagar police station on September 23, 2025, they said.

With the arrest of the accused identified as Dharamvir Singh, a native of Rajasthan, 239 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 33.50 lakh were recovered from him.

According to police, the complainant alleged the the accused, who was working at another jewellery shop, allegedly visited his store claiming that his employer had instructed him to collect seven gold chains.

Trusting him, the shop owner handed over the ornaments. However, the accused neither delivered the chains to the said shop nor returned them, police said.

Acting on credible information, police secured the accused near Yeshwantpur Railway Station on February 19, 2026, a senior police officer said.

"During interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he had committed the offence with the intention of making quick money and had come to sell the stolen ornaments," he said.

The accused was produced before a court on February 20 and remanded to judicial custody. PTI AMP ROH