Bengaluru: Man electrocuted while trying to save pet macaw worth around 2.5 lakh

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died of electrocution on Friday after coming in contact with a high-tension power line while attempting to rescue his pet macaw worth around Rs 2.5 lakh, police said.

The deceased identified as Arun Kumar ran a business making vehicle number plates, they said.

The incident occurred between in the Girinagar area of South Bengaluru, they added.

According to police, Kumar climbed a compound wall in an attempt to retrieve his expensive imported macaw after it landed on a high-voltage electric pole. He accidentally touched a live wire, received a fatal electric shock and fell from the wall.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered at Girinagar police station and an investigation is underway. PTI AMP ROH