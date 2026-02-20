Bengaluru: Man gets 7-year jail for attacking police with knife in 2021 case

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 25,000 in a 2021 attempt-to-murder case involving police, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Mohammed Saleem, was involved in a serious attack on police personnel, they said.

“Acting on credible information that the accused was travelling in a car along the service road of the Ring Road from Hennur Signal towards Nagawara, police intercepted the vehicle near the Forest Office at HBR Layout,” a statement from the Police Commissioner’s office said.

The accused then attempted to flee and attacked police personnel with a knife in his possession, it said.

A case was registered at Govindapura police station on June 24, 2021, under charges of attempt to murder and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, police said.

During the investigation, conducted under the direction of the then DCP (East Division) Sharanappa S D, Inspector Kiran Kumar B Nayak of DJ Halli police station collected evidence and filed a detailed charge sheet, they said.

“After trial, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000,” the statement added. PTI AMP SSK