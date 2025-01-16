Bengaluru man held in Goa with Rs 1 lakh drugs

Panaji, Jan 16 (PTI) Goa police have arrested a 28-year-old man after seizing ganja valued at Rs 1 lakh from his possession near Panaji, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The crime branch conducted a raid near Monte Guirim Ground at Guirim village in North Goa district on Wednesday and apprehended the accused, Mohammad Rehan, hailing from Bilal Nagar in Bengaluru, a police spokesperson said.

The police seized 1.02 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1 lakh from the accused, he said.

The accused was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added. PTI RPS GK