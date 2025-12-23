Bengaluru: Man kills wife over domestic issues, arrested

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) A 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife over a domestic dispute and later portraying her death as an accident, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Ananth, a resident of Chikkabommasandra here, was arrested on Monday.

The couple has a daughter studying in Class 12, they said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when Ananth took his 55-year-old wife, Gayathri, a physical education teacher at a government school, to Mittiganahalli here on the pretext of looking for a property to purchase, police said.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said Ananth took her to an under-construction building on a scooter where he allegedly struck her head repeatedly with a stone.

He later called for an ambulance, claiming that his wife had met with a road accident. She was shifted to a private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival, the officer said.

Initially, Ananth told police that an unknown vehicle had hit her. However, suspicion arose after the post-mortem report revealed that she had sustained multiple head injuries caused by a blunt object, leading to her death, he said.

When questioned further, the husband allegedly confessed to killing her.

Investigation revealed that the couple had frequent domestic disputes over financial issues, with the accused claiming that his wife would quarrel with him whenever he demanded money, the officer said.

A case of murder was registered against him at the Bhagaluru police station, and he was subsequently arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KH