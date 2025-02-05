Bengaluru man pays Rs 1.6 lakh fine for 311 traffic violation cases against him

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) A scooter rider in the city ended up paying a Rs 1.6 lakh fine for 311 pending traffic violation cases against him after the Bengaluru Traffic Police seized his gearless scooter, officials said on Wednesday.

The fine receipts, when put together, measured about 20 meters, they said.

On Monday, the City Market Traffic Police seized the vehicle and issued a notice to the violator, directing him to clear his pending fines, they added.

Taking to 'X', the traffic police stated that the owner of the scooter, with a total of 311 pending traffic violation cases, was traced on February 3, and the vehicle was taken into police custody.

"On February 4, the vehicle was released after the owner paid a fine of Rs 1,61,500, and the driver of the said vehicle was given appropriate instructions to strictly follow traffic regulations," it added. PTI AMP SSK KH