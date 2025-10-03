Bengaluru: Man, relatives booked for harassing woman, threatening to leak private videos

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) A man and his three family members have been booked under the Dowry Prohibition Act and other sections for "physically and mentally harassing" his wife, threatening to release her private videos, and forcing her to sell gold ornaments, police said on Friday.

The 35-year-old woman got engaged to Syed Inam Ul Haq in September 2024 and married him in December the same year, according to Muslim customs, police said.

At the time of marriage, a two-wheeler and 340 grams of gold ornaments were given as dowry, she alleged in a complaint lodged at Puttenahalli police station.

Soon after the marriage, the complainant alleged that her husband disclosed that he was already married and that she was his second wife.

He also allegedly told her he had relationships with other women. She claimed he pressured her to have "physical relations with his associates" abroad and, when she refused, threatened to upload intimate photos and videos secretly recorded of her on social media.

She further alleged that her husband assaulted her in public places, hotels, and even at her parental home, and prevented her from meeting her parents.

During a family function in February this year, the complainant said her husband’s sister—also named as an accused in the complaint—insulted her, while her brother-in-law allegedly behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner towards her. Despite informing her husband, no action was taken, she claimed.

Later, the complainant alleged, her husband pressured her to sell her gold ornaments to purchase a flat and physically assaulted her when she refused.

Since June this year, the couple had been living in a house in Vinayaka Nagar, where the accused allegedly installed a hidden camera in their bedroom and recorded intimate moments without her consent.

On September 21, the complainant alleged her husband quarrelled with and assaulted her before leaving home late at night.

She subsequently approached the police seeking legal action against him and three other family members.

"Based on her complaint, we registered a case on September 30 under relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 415 (cheating), 354C (voyeurism), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is being investigated, and further action will be taken," a senior police officer said. PTI AMP SSK