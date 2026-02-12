Bengaluru: Man stabs parents to death following financial dispute

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Police on Thursday said a man allegedly killed his parents here following an altercation over a financial matter.

Rohan Chandra Bhat (33), a tech professional, reportedly stabbed his parents, Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Navy captain, and his wife, Dr Shyamala Bhat (55), a dentist, at their residence on Wednesday.

According to Whitefield DCP Saidulu Adavath, Rohan had a dispute with his parents over the approval of a project.

"He had some financial issues and was living separately from his parents. Last night, he came to their home and had a fight with them regarding financial matters," Adavath told reporters.

During the argument, Rohan allegedly stabbed both his parents, the DCP added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI GMS SSK