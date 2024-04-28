Bengaluru maximum temperature hit 38.5 degree Celsius on Sunday: IMD

Bengaluru, April 28 (PTI) Offering no respite from the relentless heat, Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the weather watchers.

Advertisment

CP Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), Bengaluru said that on April 27, Bengaluru City hit 37.4 degree Celsius, about 3.3 degree Celsius departure from normal maximum temperature.

This year’s record high is yet to surpass the all-time high of 39.2 degree Celsius recorded on April 25, 2016, Patil said.

Meanwhile, Kalaburgi, which has been recording the highest maximum temperature in Karnataka, witnessed a slight dip. It registered 40.5 degree Celsius on Sunday, while the day before it was 42.4 degree Celsius, according to the IMD data.

While Bengaluru will remain dry on April 30, possibly touching 39 degrees Celsius, IMD predicts light rain in some parts of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bagalkote and Raichur. PTI JR ANE