Bengaluru Metro Rail's Purple Line to be operational from Monday

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Sunday announced operation of Metro Rail services on the two sections between Krishnarajapura and Baiyappanahalli and the other beyond Kengeri to Challaghatta with effect from Monday.

With the opening of these two sections, the complete East-West corridor, the Purple Line from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta will be complete with a total length of 43.49 km and 37 metro stations, BMRCL said in a statement.

The operational network of BMRCL will increase from 69.66 km to 73.81 km with 66 metro stations, it added.

The BMRCL further said the last train from Whitefield (Kadugodi) will depart at 10.45 pm and from the rest of the terminal stations at 11.05 pm.

Services will start at 5 am from all the terminal stations.

The Metro rail services in these two stretches were a long pending demand of the commuters who had run several online campaigns.

The train services will start without any fanfare. PTI GMS SS