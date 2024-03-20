Bengaluru Metro security guard suspended for inappropriate behaviour

Bengaluru, Mar 20 (PTI) The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday suspended a security guard for behaving inappropriately with a woman passenger at the Jalahalli Metro Station, officials said.

The incident occurred on March 17 and came to light after a complaint filed by the woman with the metro officials was shared on social media platform X.

Taking note of the social media post, the Bengaluru Police responded saying the complaint was forwarded to the concerned police officers for necessary action and urged the public to dial 112 in case of distress or emergency situation.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that a security guard was continuously staring at her from the opposite end of the platform and made obscene gestures.

"It happened around 2.30 pm (March 17). This happened in Jalahalli metro station. I was so uncomfortable and I tried asking him but still he kept staring at me by making some gestures. So, I started taking a video. Then he turned aside," she said.

Along with the complaint, the woman also attached the video of the act and urged the BMRCL to take action as the incident made her feel unsafe.

In response to the incident, BMRCL today said that the security guard has been placed under suspension pending detailed investigation.

BMRCL has a zero tolerance policy towards any action detrimental to safety and security of women passengers. PTI AMP GMS SDP