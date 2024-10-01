Bengaluru Metro services to be partially curtailed on Oct 3 due to statutory safety inspection

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Tuesday announced the partial curtailment of Metro train services on October 3 on its Green line for facilitating statutory safety inspection before opening a new section.

In a statement, the BMRCL said in view of the Statutory Safety Inspection of the newly constructed extension line between Nagasandra and Madavara Metro stations by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle), there will be changes in the metro train operations on the Green line from 10 am to 2 pm on October 3.

On this date, train services will not be available between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry Metro stations from 10 am to 2 pm.

"During this period, trains will run only between Peenya Industry and Silk Institute Metro Stations on the Green Line. The train leaving Silk Institute at 9 am will be the last train going up to Nagasandra before the above curtailment. There are no changes to the metro operations on the Purple Line," it stated. PTI AMP ROH