Bengaluru: Minister Reddy calls free auto-driving training for women, trans persons commendable

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday termed the initiative to provide free auto-driving training to women and transgender persons as commendable, and assured full government support.

He was speaking after inaugurating a free auto-driving and skill development training programme for women and transgender persons at BTM Layout, organised in collaboration with Bangalore Political Action Committee (B PAC) and CGI, a global IT and business consulting firm.

The state transport minister appreciated efforts aimed at economically empowering women and transgender persons, officials said.

According to a statement, he noted that auto-rickshaws have become indispensable for commuting in Bengaluru and continue to serve as the backbone of the city’s transport system.

He added that discussions would be held with the government to introduce additional schemes and facilities for the welfare of the auto drivers’ community, and appropriate steps would be taken after the State Budget.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, B PAC and CGI have been providing free professional training to women and transgender persons to enable them to become certified auto drivers, the statement said.

So far, over 500 women and transgender persons across nine Assembly constituencies have received training under the programme.

The initiative aims to expand to all Assembly constituencies in the coming days, it added.