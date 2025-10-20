Bengaluru motivational speaker missing since Oct 15 found dead in gorge in Matheran

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) The body of a 58-year-old motivational speaker from Bengaluru, who had been missing since October 15, was found in a 1200 feet deep gorge at Matheran hill station in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Monday.

Professor Shanmuga S Balasubramaniam, a resident of Belapur in the Karnataka capital, had come to stay in Matheran between October 13 and 17 after making online reservations at a hotel, the official said.

"On October 15, he went out of the hotel and went missing, following which its management alerted police. A missing person case was registered and a search was mounted. His body was found in a 1200 feet deep gorge near Eco Point on Sunday. The body was retrieved by 17 members of a private rescue team," he added.

"His elder brother has claimed the body. An accidental death case was registered, but all angles, including suicide, are being probed," the official informed. PTI DC BNM