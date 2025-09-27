Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya calls for boycott of Karnataka caste census citing data security concerns

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya, on Saturday called on citizens to boycott the Social and Educational Survey—widely referred to as the 'caste census'—currently underway in Karnataka, raising concerns over the "security of personal data being collected".

Stating that he will not participate in the survey, the BJP leader alleged that it is being conducted by the Congress government out of "political malice and with the intention to pit one caste against another", calling it "illegal".

The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to continue until October 7.

"Questions have been raised in the High Court about the security of the data collected during the survey—who will protect or save the data, and whether it will be secure—as personal data like Aadhaar card details and mobile numbers are being collected," Surya said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “At a time when we are witnessing cyber security crimes every day, there is no clarity from the state government or the Backward Classes Commission as to what measures are being taken to protect the sensitive personal data that is being collected.” “Keeping all of this in view, I will not participate in this caste census. I’m boycotting it," he claimed.

"I appeal to the people of the state not to participate in this caste survey, which is filled with political malice, for which proper procedures have not been followed, which is illegal, and which does not give any guarantee of protecting your personal data. This caste survey should be boycotted," he further alleged.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to stop the survey but directed the State Backward Classes Commission to maintain the confidentiality of the collected data and ensure voluntary participation of citizens.

Alleging that the state government, and especially Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is conducting the survey out of “political intention and malice to pit one caste against another” in Karnataka, Surya said, “It is illegal. Both its intention and procedure are flawed. Faults in the software used for the survey are already known, and the matter came up in the High Court too.” The MP stressed that “the Court has given an order that this survey is not compulsory, and the participation in it is voluntary. The state government or its officers or the enumerators who conduct the survey cannot force anyone to participate.” He added, “The High Court has gone a step ahead and said that an advertisement should be published to make it public that participation in the survey is voluntary and not compulsory.” The survey will involve around 1.75 lakh enumerators and is expected to cover about 7 crore people across the state. Officials said that while the goal is to cover 1.43 crore households, nearly 13 lakh households have been surveyed so far.

Conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore, the exercise uses a 60-question questionnaire and is being carried out "scientifically", according to officials. The commission is expected to submit its report to the government by December.

Reacting to Surya’s call for a boycott, Siddaramaiah said, "People had gone to court; we will do the survey as per the directions of the court." PTI KSU SSK ADB