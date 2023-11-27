Bengaluru MTech graduate wins PM Modi's praise for eco-friendly initiative

Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) An MTech graduate from Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka won the accolades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for starting an enterprise of making products from banana stems, inspired by his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Advertisment

During Sunday's episode of his monthly programme, the prime minister said the initiative has motivated several people.

Inspired by an episode of this programme, Varsha from Chamarajanagar started the business of producing manure from the banana plant, the prime minister said.

"'Mann Ki Baat' inspired Varsha to stand on her feet. Inspired by an episode of this programme, she started making bio-fertiliser from bananas. This initiative of nature-loving Varsha has offered lots of employment opportunities to others," Modi said.

Advertisment

Hailing from Ummattur in Chamarajanagar, Varsha started her Akruthi Eco-Friendly Enterprises using the fibre of banana stems to manufacture a variety of products such as mats, mobile stands, pen stands, hats and fridge covers.

Varsha told reporters in Mysuru that she got inspired after listening to the prime minister in one of the episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat' during the Covid lockdown.

The prime minister had talked about a Tamil Nadu-based businessman who started a venture using banana fibres when several businesses were shutting down, she said.

"I am extremely happy that the prime minister is recognising my work. I'm now motivated to take the business to the next level," Varsha said. PTI GMS RHL