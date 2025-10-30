Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train to become reality soon, says MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday hinted that a Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train could soon become a reality.

The MP said he called on Railway Board Chairperson Satish Kumar today and discussed both the Bengaluru suburban railway project and the proposed superfast train.

“In Delhi today, met with Railway Board Chairman and thanked him for his support for the Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train. He assured that the announcement and the timetable will be made public very soon,” Surya said in a post on ‘X’.

The MP also urged Kumar to pressurise the Karnataka government to appoint “a dynamic technocrat” as Managing Director of Rail Infrastructure Development Company-Karnataka (K-Ride).

This, he said, is “to spearhead the neglected suburban rail project - a project that will greatly help decongest Bengaluru.” Surya also requested Kumar to give an update on the status of Detailed Project Report on the Circular Ring Rail. PTI GMS GMS ROH