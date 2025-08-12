Bengaluru needs more parks like Lal Bagh, Cubbon: Minister Eshwar Khandre

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) Karnataka's Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said on Tuesday that centuries have passed since the creation of Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park and that Bengaluru needs more green spaces like them.

He was inaugurating the first conference of the Karnataka Forest, Wildlife, and Climate Change Foundation at a private hotel here.

"Even after 150 years, there hasn't been another major park in Bengaluru like Lal Bagh or Cubbon Park," said the minister.

Khandre highlighted the impacts of climate change and global warming on nature, and said increasing green cover is the only solution before us.

"Officials have been instructed to study how to increase green cover in Bengaluru city. While one person requires seven trees to live comfortably, the current situation in Bengaluru is that there is only one tree for every seven people," said the minister.

He noted that with the capital's population nearing 1.5 crore, it is time for drastic measures.

"Corporate institutions should come forward and join hands to increase the city's green cover and prevent it from becoming a gas chamber like Delhi," he added.

He said a private-public partnership would benefit projects like the biodiversity park being planned on a 153-acre site at Madappanahalli near Yelahanka.

According to him, the estimated budget for the biodiversity park is nearly Rs 250 crore, which will stretch the resources of the state. "So, corporate institutions can come forward and support us to make this a reality," he added.

The park is being established in the land that was given to HMT in the 1960s to establish an industry.

"Now that the industry has shut down, the land in HMT's possession remains forested because it cannot be converted for any other purpose. The government is committed to reclaiming this land to establish another major park and a legal battle is underway for this purpose," he added.

He also said the Congress-run state government's goal is to pursue sustainable development to meet today's needs without compromising the interests of future generations.

"While we talk about modernisation, development, and the nation's economic progress, we must also consider environmental protection, resource conservation, fuel savings, recycling, and controlling carbon emissions," added Khandre.

Speaking at the event, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Meenakshi Negi said Karnataka Forest, Wildlife, and Climate Change Foundation's objective is to effectively utilise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) funds for the protection and enhancement of forests, wildlife, and the environment.

Renowned cricketer and Forest and Wildlife Ambassador Anil Kumble, philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, and musician Ricky Kej also participated in the event. PTI JR ADB