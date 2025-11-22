Bengaluru NIA court sentences two in Shivamogga terror module to 6 years of imprisonment

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) A special NIA court has sentenced two members of the Shivamogga module of a budding terror network to six years of rigorous imprisonment for terrorism-related offences.

The convicts — Zabiulla (34), known by multiple names, and Nadeem Faizal (29) — were arrested in 2022 and charged under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, for offences of conspiracy, terrorist acts, and association with a banned organisation.

The court ordered on Friday that their sentences run concurrently and allowed their time spent in custody to be set off under Section 428 of the CrPC.