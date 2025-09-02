Bengaluru: Nigerian national held with Rs 2.3 cr worth of MDMA

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) A Nigerian national has been arrested for alleged possession of narcotic drugs and attempting to sell them illegally in an open space here, police said on Tuesday.

With the arrest, police claimed to have seized 2.036 kg of the banned substance MDMA, valued at Rs 2.3 crore.

The identity of the accused has not been disclosed.

According to police, on September 1, officers of the Bagalur police station received credible information that a foreign national was allegedly in possession of narcotic drugs and was attempting to sell them near an open stretch of road between Sante Circle in Bagalur village and CMR College.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Bagalur police station.

Acting on the tip-off, police conducted a raid and apprehended the accused.

"During interrogation, he revealed that he was procuring MDMA from an unknown person at a low price and selling it at a higher rate," a senior police officer said.

From his possession, police also seized Rs 3,000, a weighing machine, and a two-wheeler. Further investigation is on. PTI AMP SSK