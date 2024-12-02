Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka to receive rainfall for next two days

Bengaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will continue to receive rainfall for the next two days owing to Cyclone Fengal, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Bengaluru has been receiving rain since Sunday evening and as per IMD officials, Coastal Karanataka and parts of South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience widespread rainfall today, while light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

Rainfall is likely to decrease from the third day onwards in these regions, the officials said.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru and districts like Hassan, Mandya and Ramanagara today, said C S Patil, India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru director.

The widespread rainfall in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka from Sunday is due to the impact of Cycle Fengal, he said.

An orange alert has been issued for districts like Udupi, Chikmagaluru, Chikkabalbura which is expected to receive very heavy to heavy rainfall, according to IMD officials.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rains due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, the Deputy Commissioners of Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in these districts on December 2 as a precautionary measure. PTI AMP KH