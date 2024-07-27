Bengaluru PG murder: Accused arrested in Bhopal

Bengaluru, Jul 27 (PTI) The Bengaluru police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman at a paying guest accommodation here on July 23.

Abhishek was arrested in Bhopal where he fled after committing the gruesome murder of Kriti Kumari.

"Yes, he has been arrested," a senior police officer told PTI on Saturday.

On Friday, the video of the chilling incident went viral.

According to police, Abhishek had sneaked into the PG accommodation and killed Kriti Kumari from Bihar.

The victim was staying with another woman.

In the video, the man is seen walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation holding a polythene bag. He then knocks on the door and, later, drags a woman out. The victim resists the attack but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slits her throat and runs away.

Hearing the loud noise, other women in the building come to the spot, but could not save her.

"Kriti Kumari was working in a private company in the city," a police officer said.