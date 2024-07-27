Bengaluru PG murder: Accused held from Raisen in MP, 'living in Karnataka capital for 4 years'

Raisen (MP), Jul 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was nabbed from Raisen in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing a woman at a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru and handed over to Karnataka Police, a senior officer said on Saturday.

According to MP Police, the prime suspect, Abhishek Ghoshi, has been studying in the Karnataka capital for the last four years.

"Abhishek Ghoshi was nabbed at around 4 AM on Friday from Begamganj area in Raisen district and handed over to a team of Karnataka Police," Raisen Superintendent of Police Vikas Sahwal told PTI.

We have learnt that Ghoshi hails from Begamganj. He had been studying and living in Bengaluru for the last four years, he said.

According to police, Ghoshi had sneaked into the PG accommodation and killed Kriti Kumari, 24, originally from Bihar, on July 23.

A chilling video of the incident shows a man walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation holding a polythene bag. He then knocks on the door and, later, drags a woman out. The victim resists the attack but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slits her throat and runs away.

Upon hearing the loud noise, other women in the building rushed to the spot, but could not save her.

Kriti Kumari was working in a private firm in the city, according to police.

Asked if the weapon used by Ghoshi had been recovered, Sahwal said he was not aware of it.

"Bengaluru police sought our help in arresting him. We nabbed him at Begamganj and handed him over to them," he said, adding that police have not found any criminal record on Ghoshi so far.

Prima facie, Ghoshi escaped to Begamganj after committing the murder, police sources said.

Addressing reporters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the accused has been picked up from Madhya Pradesh and is being brought to Bengaluru on a transit remand.

To a query about the motive behind the murder, he said, "We don't know it yet. He has to be brought here and then we have to take his police custody and a thorough investigation and interrogation has to be conducted... only then further details can be shared." PTI LAL NSK