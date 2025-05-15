Bengaluru pharma firm says it has new technology to produce drugs without solvents

Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) A Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company on Thursday said it has developed a technology, which will eliminate the need for adding organic solvents in drug manufacturing, thus making them safer for consumption and environment.

Speaking to PTI, Indu Bhushan, CEO & Director, Steerlife, the life sciences division of Steer World, claimed that this initiative marks a significant advancement in a field that has long been considered as one of the most challenging areas within pharmaceutical science.

Explaining the process, Bhushan said, in the conventional batch processing method used so far, one of the steps involved adding organic solvent to develop a drug.

"This added solvent is typically removed later in the manufacturing process of the final drug product. The problem is, the end product might have negligible amount of solvent present, which is harmful to people if not controlled carefully,” said Bhushan.

Steerlife said, its new technology will make the step of adding solvents to the drug-making process redundant, he added.

According to him, the "continuous process method" is much more robust.

Steerlife will operate as Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) to produce drugs in the solvent-free method, added Bhushan.

Steerlife said several key drugs are set for market release from 2026 onwards, moving forward from the R&D phase, added Bhushan.