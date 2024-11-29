Bengaluru Police arrest man for murder of Assamese woman

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) Three days after an Assamese woman was found murdered in a service apartment in Indiranagar here, the police on Friday arrested the 21-year-old accused, police officials said.

Maya Gogoi (19) was allegedly stabbed to death by her male friend, Aarav Hanoy, who hails from Kannur, Kerala, they added.

"We have secured the accused, and he has been brought to Bengaluru. We are currently interrogating him," said D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). However, the officer did not disclose the location from where the accused was apprehended.

According to the police, Gogoi was found murdered in the service apartment on Tuesday, with her body partially decomposed.

CCTV footage from the apartment showed that the woman and the suspect arrived there on November 23. After allegedly killing her, he fled.

The service apartment staff alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from the room. A police team, along with forensic experts, then arrived on the spot.

Police said there were multiple injury marks on Gogoi's body, including a stab wound to her chest and a head injury.

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer stated, "Both of them entered the lodge (service apartment) on November 23 at 12.28 pm. The suspect left the lodge on Tuesday, November 26, at 8.19 am." After leaving the apartment, Hanoy went to a nearby area and turned off his mobile phone, the official said. A case under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, police added. PTI AMP SSK ADB