Bengaluru: Police arrest three foreigners for illegal stay

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) The Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Monday said it had arrested three foreign nationals for their alleged illegal stay in an apartment in Devanahalli.

Police stated that they received credible information on September 25 regarding the presence of three foreigners residing in the country without valid documentation.

Acting on the tip-off, a CCB team registered a case, rushed to the spot, conducted a raid and detained the trio.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they had illegally entered India in 2024, travelling by boat from Jaffna in Sri Lanka to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu without passports or visas.

With the help of another foreign national, they later took shelter in an apartment in Devanahalli, a senior police officer said.

The police have not disclosed their identities.

Cases have been registered under the Foreigners Act at the CCB Police Station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the purpose of their stay in the city, officials added. PTI AMP SSK