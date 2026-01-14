Bengaluru police arrest two foreign nationals in separate drug cases worth nearly Rs 1 crore

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) The narcotics control unit of Bengaluru police’s CCB on Wednesday said it arrested two foreign nationals in separate drug peddling cases.

Police seized 101 grams of cocaine, 481 grams of hydro ganja, mobile phones used in the crimes, and two-wheelers from the accused, with a total estimated value of around Rs 1 crore, a press release said.

In the first operation, acting on information that a person in the JEIS Layout, under the Begur police station limits, was supplying hydro ganja, officers of the narcotics control unit raided the location and arrested a foreign national.

Hydro ganja worth an estimated Rs 48 lakh and items used in the crime were recovered.

In a separate operation, based on a tip that a foreign national in the K R Puram police station limits was supplying cocaine, officers conducted a raid and arrested the accused. Cocaine worth an estimated Rs 50.6 lakh, along with a mobile phone and a two-wheeler used in the crime, was seized, the release added.

The nationality of the two accused has not been disclosed by the police. PTI KSU SSK