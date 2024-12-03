Bengaluru Police arrests eight people in connection with engineering seat blocking scam

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Eight people, including a staffer of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) were arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in the engineering seat blocking scam, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the matter came to light on November 13 when KEA officials lodged a complaint at Malleswaram police station about a suspected seat blocking scam during the admissions to various undergraduate engineering courses for 2024-2025.

During the course of the investigation, as per the complaint, management of three private engeneering colleges were questioned following which evidence was collected, a senior police officer said.

"We have arrested eight people and one of them is a staffer of KEA. Others include middlemen and a few staffers of some engineering colleges," he said.

The accused were arrested on Monday and produced before the court, following which they have been taken into 10 days in police custody, he added.

Based on the complaint by KEA, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, criminal breach of trust and sections of the IT Act were also added, police said.

According to the FIR, some of the candidates who did not have any intention of taking the seats were allegedly being used to make option entries for colleges. PTI AMP KH