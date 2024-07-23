Bengaluru police chief warns personnel against making social media posts in uniform

Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday warned police officers and personnel from making reels and uploading them on social media while in uniform and on duty, as it would bring disrepute to the department.

His statement came a day after a circular was issued by the office of the commissioner, in which he said that creating reels in uniform not only amounted to indiscipline, but is also against the rules of the department.

As police are also part of society, its natural that societal flaws are also found in them, he said. In recent days, police officials and staff have developed a habit of creating reels, shorts and videos while in uniform and posting them on social media. It does not bring good repute to the department, he asserted.

Stating that the "uniform has its own respect in the society", the commissioner said, "Showcasing your 'artistic talent' while in uniform is against the rules." In a circular issued on July 22, the police chief stated that the conduct is against the rules and regulations of the police department and may adversely affect the dignity of the department.

He said that the police uniform is a symbol of commitment, dedication and responsibility of the police. Accordingly, its use in any public or digital forum should reflect these values.

Creating reels about unrelated topics while in uniform and uploading them on social media can damage the department's reputation, he said. Social media plays an important role in shaping public opinion and any inappropriate content by police in uniform can affect public confidence in the department, he pointed out.

He directed all the divisional deputy commissioners of police, unit heads and supervisory officers to sensitise their colleagues and subordinates and take strict action in case of non-compliance.

The social media unit of the Bengaluru police has also been asked to keep vigil and monitor such activities of police personnel on social media, and report the matter to seniors for further action. PTI AMP AMP ANE