Bengaluru police constable held in POCSO case after boy alleges sexual harrasment

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) A police constable was arrested in a POCSO case after a first-year pre-university student alleged sexual harrasment, police said on Saturday.

The constable was posted with R T Nagar police station here, they said.

The incident occured at Freedom Park here recently where the constable was deployed on duty, police said.

According to police, the matter came to light after a boy approached the Upparpet police station alleging sexual harrasment by the constable.

An FIR has been registered against the constable under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following the complaint by the minor boy, a senior police officer said.

The accused constable was arrested, police said, adding that they are investigating the case. PTI AMP ROH