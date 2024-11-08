Bengaluru Police Eye Care Project inaugurated

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Friday inaugurated the Bengaluru Police Eye Care Project for the police force and their families.

The project, created in partnership with Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Shraddha Eye Care Trust, and Rotary Bangalore Prime, aims to support eye health within the police community.

According to a statement from Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, the programme offers comprehensive eye screenings to Bengaluru police officers and their families, focusing on early detection and timely treatment.

The project ensures that officers and their loved ones receive continuous eye health monitoring. For those identified with specific eye conditions, treatment will be available at Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital.

Additionally, Shraddha Eye Care Trust will provide free surgical care to those without Arogya Bhagya Yojana coverage, ensuring everyone receives essential care, the statement added.

"Our officers work under difficult, often high-stress conditions to maintain public safety. Ensuring their health, particularly their eye health, is not only beneficial to them but essential for our community.

"This project reflects our commitment to providing officers and their families with the health support they deserve, which will allow them to serve Bengaluru even more effectively," Dayananda said.

Throughout this programme, more than 20,000 officers and their families will benefit from eye screenings and follow-up care, the statement said. PTI AMP AMP SSK KH