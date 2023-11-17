Bengaluru Police form special teams to crack thousands of cyber fraud cases

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) The Bengaluru Police have formed special teams to probe cyber frauds, especially those related to Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, sextortion, online jobs and those committed in the name of a courier company, officials said on Friday.

The separate special investigation teams of officers and staff under the leadership of four DCP-level officials have been tasked to crack such cases and they are already on the job.

Data provided by the police mentioned that 116 cases of fraud related to Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, 250 related to a courier company, 115 related to sextortion and 4,607 cases of online jobs have been reported in the city in recent times.

The DCPs concerned will take special care to ensure that the investigation of cyber cases under their respective jurisdictions is carried out in the right direction and in proper coordination with the bank nodal officers, and trace the accused and trail of defrauded money. PTI AMP RS SS