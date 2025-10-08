Bengaluru police head constable dies by 'suicide'

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) A 34-year-old police personnel allegedly died by suicide at his rented residence here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sharanappa, was serving as an Armed Head Constable with the City Armed Reserve (Headquarters) and he was also the escort vehicle driver of BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, they said.

He was found hanging in his rented house in Byatarayanapura police station limits this evening.

Meanwhile, LoP Ashoka has condoled the death of the police personnel.

Sharanappa is survived by wife Shailashree, who works as a police constable at Magadi Road Traffic police station and two children, police said.

A senior officer said no suicide note was found and the reason for the death is not known.

