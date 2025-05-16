Bengaluru Police launch BCPChat app for secure internal communication

Bengaluru, May 16 (PTI) Benglauru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Friday announced the launch of BCPChat—a dedicated messaging application designed to support secure, efficient, and structured communication for the internal use of the city police.

He said the app has been developed exclusively for Bengaluru City Police’s internal use.

"The app enables seamless exchange of critical updates such as VIP movements, media reports, DCRs (Daily Crime Reports), and DSRs (Daily Situation Reports). With data securely stored in the Karnataka State Data Centre and access restricted to authorised personnel, BCPChat ensures confidentiality," Dayananda said during a press conference here.

The app also offers intelligent search capabilities for retrieving past records and streamlines the dissemination of official orders and circulars, he added.

"The platform facilitates the distribution of official documents such as government orders, circulars, and notices to all officers or designated personnel as required. Exclusively accessible to authorised police officers, BCPChat features an efficient search module, enabling instant access to historical documents and communication,"