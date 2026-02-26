Bengaluru: Police launch citywide drive to verify visas, credentials of foreign nationals

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) In a coordinated drive to verify the visa status, FRRO details, and credentials of foreign nationals residing in the city, police said on Thursday that inspections are being conducted across all areas of the city.

All Deputy Commissioners of Police and police personnel are actively involved in checking the visa status, Foreigners Regional Registration Office details, and other relevant documents of foreign residents, officials said.

To avoid inconvenience to the public, the inspections are being carried out systematically through live monitoring and field verification methods, they added.

“House owners are required to provide details of foreign nationals residing in their premises, including visa and FRRO information, to the jurisdictional police station,” a statement from the office of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

Foreign nationals found overstaying their visa or residing without proper documentation are being identified, and legal action is being initiated against them, the statement added. Deportation procedures will also be undertaken if required.

Verification is also being conducted on foreign nationals involved in any illegal activities, police said.

“This operation is being carried out to maintain law and order in the city, and public cooperation is essential,” the statement said. Police urged citizens and house owners to report any suspicious foreign nationals to the nearest police station. The operation will continue further, it added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described infiltrators as a threat to national security, alleging that they consume ration and benefits meant for citizens.

Shah made the remark in Araria district of Bihar, where he inaugurated projects worth Rs 175 crore for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and dedicated several new border outposts to the nation. PTI AMP SSK