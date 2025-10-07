Bengaluru: Police review safety measures for firecracker stalls ahead of festive season

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Police, in coordination with civic and regulatory authorities, recently held a meeting to review safety measures ahead of issuing temporary licenses for the sale of firecrackers in the city, an official said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said officials from the Fire Department, Electricity Supply Company, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Pollution Control Board, and GST Department attended the meeting at the Commissioner’s office.

Applicants seeking licenses to set up firecracker stalls in the city were also present.

“Keeping in mind the major fire accident that occurred in Anekal a few years ago, strict security measures will be implemented,” Singh told reporters.

He said guidelines from all departments were discussed to ensure public safety and regulatory compliance during the festive season.

According to the Commissioner, a lottery system is being followed to grant licenses to applicants wishing to set up cracker stalls.

“So whoever wins in the lottery gets permission to open a stall. There are 78 grounds, and permission for 411 shops has been granted. There are also reservations in the license allocation process,” he said.

This year, Diwali falls on October 20.