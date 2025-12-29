Bengaluru police seize drugs, cash worth Rs 2.50 cr, two held

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Ahead of New Year celebrations, two persons have been arrested in separate cases, and narcotics and cash worth about Rs 2.50 crore seized from them, police said on Monday.

In the first case, the Central Crime Branch Narcotics Control Wing conducted an operation within the limits of the Soladevanahalli police station and apprehended a foreign national allegedly involved in drug peddling.

Police have not disclosed the names of the accused arrested in either case.

"During the operation, 1.70 kg of MDMA crystals, 60 ecstasy pills, Rs 2 lakh in cash, a mobile phone allegedly used for the crime and a laptop were seized from the accused," a senior police officer said.

The total value of the seized items in the case was estimated at Rs 2.25 crore, he said.

According to police, the accused had arrived in India last year on a business visa.

As per the preliminary investigation, he allegedly procured MDMA at lower prices from other foreign nationals residing in Delhi and Mumbai and was preparing to supply the drugs to known customers during the New Year celebrations.

Police said they were also examining possible violations related to visa conditions.

In another operation conducted within the limits of the Bandepalya police station, police arrested an interstate drug peddler.

From the accused, police seized 100 LSD strips, five grams of cocaine, and a mobile phone allegedly used for the crime. The total value of the seized items in the case was estimated at Rs 25 lakh, officials said.

The accused, a native of another state, was working as a delivery executive with an e-commerce company in Bengaluru, the officer said.

As per preliminary findings, he allegedly procured LSD strips and cocaine from unidentified sources at lower prices and sold them at higher rates to known customers, thereby earning illegal profits, police added. PTI AMP SSK