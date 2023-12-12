Bengaluru police seize drugs worth Rs 21 crore from Nigerian national

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths of Bengaluru Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a Nigerian national, and have seized drugs worth Rs 21 crore, ahead of New Year.

According to police, 16 kg MDMA powder and crystals worth about Rs 16 crore and 500 grams of cocaine worth Rs 5 crore have been seized, and the operation was conducted by anti-narcotics wing of CCB.

The arrested has been identified as Leonard Okwudili (44), who was in India on a business visa. For the last one year he was residing in a rented house in Ramamurthy Nagar here, officials said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said it has come across from the preliminary investigation that the accused was selling the drugs concealed in soap boxes, chocolate boxes, bedsheets or covers and a detailed investigation is on as to from where he used to source the drugs, and whether there are any cases against him in other states.

He said it has come across that he was storing the drugs to be supplied for parties or probably rave parties in the coming days, during New Year celebration at various places.

"He has not yet revealed any specific place or persons he was to deliver the supplies," the police chief told reporters, adding that Ramamurthy Nagar police have registered the case and are investigating his possible associates or network and other details. PTI KSU KSU SS